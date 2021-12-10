‘Wonder Woman’ game announced from ‘Shadow of War’ developers

Warner Bros has announced that a new Wonder Woman game is in development and coming to next-generation consoles.

The game was revealed in a teaser trailer during The Game Awards, showing Wonder Woman’s design, including her iconic armour and lasso of truth. While no release has been confirmed, the game is being developed by Monolith Productions, the studio behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

According to the description for the trailer:

“In development by Monolith Productions, creators of the critically acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor™ and sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War™, this open-world action-adventure game will feature the beloved DC Super Hero, Wonder Woman. The single-player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world. Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader.”

Earlier this year, Warner Bros attempted to patent the Nemesis System, which received much criticism. The Nemesis system, developed by Monolith Productions for Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, was well-received for its ability to track players’ in-game actions, such as their victories and defeats at the hands of the game’s various procedurally generated Orcs.

