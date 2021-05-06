‘Word of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade’ release officially confirmed

Blizzard Entertainment has officially confirmed the release date for the World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic expansion as June 1.

Earlier this week (May 4) the release date for The Burning Crusade was seemingly leaked by Blizzard itself however, the leak appears to have been true because it’s now confirmed that the upcoming expansion is set to launch next month

A new Blizzard community post has been updated with brand new details regarding the launch of the next expansion.

Before the release of The Burning Crusade launches, beginning on May 18 after each regional scheduled maintenance, The Burning Crusade Classic pre-expansion patch will be released, and “each character must choose whether to advance onward to Burning Crusade, move to a Classic Era realm, or use the Character Clone service to play in both games”.

The global release of the next World of Warcraft Classic expansion will launch in the Americas, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, and Australia/New Zealand at the same time. Release times have been released and can be viewed below:

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade was announced in February during the annual BlizzCon, along with a brand new trailer. The original Burning Crusade was the first-ever expansion for the World of Warcraft and was released in 2007.

In 2019, Blizzard launched the long-awaited World of Warcraft Classic, a recreation of the original game. The Burning Crusade is expected to be a faithful recreation of the original and will find players entering The Dark Portal once more.

