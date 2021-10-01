‘World Of Tanks’ offers new players seven day premium access for free

Hit MMO game World Of Tanks is currently offering newly registered players a slew of rewards for signing up, including seven days of a premium account.

Players who sign up here for the Wargaming title will be rewarded with seven days premium, 600 gold, and the tier 3 M22 Locust. The tank being tier 3 means that new players aren’t left completely on the bottom rung when they start out.

The 600 gold might not be the highest amount, but it’ll help players just starting out with in-game purchases, especially for all those extra tanks players will be needing.

The most notable part of the deal is the seven days premium account access, because having this gives players plenty of extra bonuses, which will come in especially useful in the early game.

Players signed up for premium receive:

50 per cent more Experience per battle

50 per cent more Crew Experience per battle

50 per cent more credits earned in a battle

A different look for your garage (hangar)

World Of Tanks on PC gives even better premium rewards as well, which are outlined in the below list:

65 per cent more Experience per battle

65 per cent more Crew Experience per battle

50 per cent more credits earned in a battle

A different look for your garage (hangar)

5 per day applicable 3x modifier to XP

Reserve Stock: an additional 10 per cent bonus to Credits after that is placed in a vault that is able to be opened once a week

Daily battle missions

+15 per cent XP Platoon bonus

Additional Map exclusion

The tank, currency, and premium access offer for new players expires on December 31, so new players should jump on it while they still can.

In other news, a recently published Nintendo patent details how machine learning could be used for resolution upscaling, with reference made to a device akin to the Nintendo Switch.