‘World Of Warcraft’ enlists Mila Kunis to raise money for Ukraine charity

Blizzard Entertainment is raising funds with the help of Mila Kunis to support those in Ukraine through a new pack of companion pets for World of Warcraft.

Sunny the golden retriever and Flurky the murloc are the new pets, and are yellow and blue to reflect the colours of the flag of Ukraine. Flurky is carrying a sunflower too, which is the country’s national flower, and this one is compatible with World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King. The Pack is priced at £18 and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the charity BlueCheck Ukraine.

“I always looked at any gaming community as a very forward, giving community,” said Kunis in the announcement for the Pet Pack for Ukraine. “I love the game, I love the people, and I love what people can do when they come together and find a common goal.” Sunny and Flurky will be on sale from now until August 29th.

Born in Chernivitsi, Ukraine, Kunis and her family moved to the United States in 1991. BlueCheck Ukraine was co-founded by actor Liev Schreiber along with a “collective of humanitarian crisis response experts” who address the ongoing situation in Ukraine and supply aid.

Other gaming companies have shown their support for Ukraine in similar fundraising efforts. In March 2022, 11 Bit Studios raised £520,000 for the Red Cross from sales of its anti-war game This War Of Mine in just one week.

Additionally, Ubisoft offered early paychecks and relocation for its employees in its Ukrainian subsidaries in Kyiv and Odesa. Microsoft chose to stop all product sales in Russia, and CD Projekt Red and EA took a comparable stance by stopping all sales of their games in the region too.

