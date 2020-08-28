‘World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ set to arrive this October

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that the highly anticipated Shadowlands expansion for World Of Warcraft will launch on October 27.

The release date was revealed during GamesCom 2020 with a brand new trailer. The upcoming expansion will introduce a number of big changes to the world of Azeroth, including an entirely new realm to explore, max level changes, and an all-new feature that will let players team up with dead characters from Warcraft‘s past to earn new abilities and passive buffs.

“Beyond Azeroth’s shattered sky, a realm of infinite afterlives awaits: the Shadowlands, where mortal souls go to reckon with their pasts, discover new purpose… or suffer an eternity of torment,” reads the trailer’s official description.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below.

The first episode of Afterlives, the accompanying Shadowlands animated series, also premiered at GamesCom. The series delves into Shadowlands lore and gives players a deeper look into the expansion’s four main realms: Ardenweald, Bastion, Maldraxxus and Revendreth.

Watch the debut episode of Shadowlands here.

Advertisement

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands will also notably remove gender-change charges. Executive producer John Hight spoke about the gender-changing mechanic in July, and promised that players will be able to change their gender in-game along with their appearance for free at the barber shop. The game currently charges players USD$15 every time they want to change genders.

In other Blizzard news, it has been confirmed that Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released exclusively on Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher for PC players. The game has also been confirmed to include multiple endings, depending on players’ in-game choices.