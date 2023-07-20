‘World of Warcraft’ spell suggests Sylvanas Windrunner will return

A specialist World of Warcraft website has seemed to have stumbled upon a reference to Sylvanas Windrunner in the latest patch for the game.

Via PCGamesN, Wowhead datamined the Dragonflight patch 10.1.7 for the public test region for World of Warcraft and discovered a spell titled “Sylvanas”. There is very little information surrounding the ability, with a work-in-progress cog icon and no description attached to what it might do for the player.

Considering there is also the Forsaken Heritage Armor on its way to the game and Sylvanas split the Forsaken into supporters of the Desolate Council and her own loyalists, it is possible that the character could show up to resolve the trajectory of the faction.

Even though she is one of the most recognisable characters in World of Warcraft, her story has been criticised by World of Warcraft fans for inconsistencies and being prone to poor writing.

Her destruction of Teldrassil was a highly controversial choice, and Sylvanas then razed Kul Tiran settlements, tortured prisoners without mercy, and incited a civil war on top of the existing war against the Alliance. Her Horde was said to be only a means to an end to reach the High King of the Alliance, who she enslaved to the Jailer.

A lot of fans felt like these events were erasing the journey that Sylvanas had endured to free herself of Arthas. After the Jailer was defeated, Sylvanas became stuck in the Maw, saving the souls that she had sent there to fuel the Jailer.

As such, a possible return of Sylvanas is probably going to trigger some trepidation in the World of Warcraft community. However, there has been a fair amount of fan feedback for Blizzard Entertainment to respond to and decide the direction of Sylvanas’ arc.

