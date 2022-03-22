‘World Of Warcraft”s Mage Tower is making a return

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be bringing back the Mage Tower in World Of Warcraft.

In a new blog post, Blizzard said that the Mage Tower will be returning, “bringing back the excitement with all-new rewards to obtain, and a chance to prove your tenacity.”

First introduced in the Legion expansion, the Mage Tower challenged players to conquer unique solo class-specific encounters and was a feature that let players test their skills.

The Mage Tower is returning… permanently. Battle onwards. 🧙‍♂️ https://t.co/cQsR2npsGp pic.twitter.com/VoPDowXSUV — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) March 21, 2022

“Having heard feedback and seen how it has played out, we agree that a personal skill challenge being available only for a short window of time every few months isn’t in the spirit of these types of events,” Blizzard said. “As such, starting on the week of March 29, the Mage Tower will be accessible at any time, no longer tied to the Legion Timewalking Bonus Event.”

From March 29, players will need to travel to the Broken Isles and reach the Broken Shore from Dalaran. At Deliverance Point, players can enter the tower and engage in a challenge meant to test their skills. There will be seven encounters available, and the players’ specialization will determine which challenge you’ll face.

These seven encounters include An Impossible Foe, Closing the Eye, End of the Risen Threat, Felotem’s Fall, The God Queen’s Fury, The Highlord’s Return, and Thwarting the Twins. Each encounter will feature a unique boss which will test players.

After completing one of the seven encounters, players will be rewarded with a Legion-themed transmogrification set to celebrate their accomplishment, as well as the achievement “A Towering Success”. Guardian Druids can also earn an additional reward, named the Druid Fel Werebear Form, inspired by the original Mage Tower reward. Meanwhile, completing all seven encounters will earn players the achievement “A Tour of Towers”, along with the Soaring Spelltome mount.

