WW2 simulator ‘War In The East 2’ comes to Steam next month

Gary Grigsby’s War In The East 2 arrives on Steam next month and includes numerous improvements over the original.

War In The East 2 is the latest in a series of highly detailed WW2 wargames. War In The East 2 focuses on the conflict between the Soviet Union and the German Third Reich between 1941 and 1945. The game was previously available exclusively through publisher Slitherine’s website but will be purchasable on Steam on December 9.

War In The East 2 features three full campaign maps, with one detailing the entire war from 1941-1945. There are also seven smaller operational scenarios that players can try.

The sequel also boasts newly redesigned AI opponents, with the game’s steam page highlighting improvements in offensive and defensive ai. War In The East 2 will also feature changes to the map and movement rules:

Map-based on better projection yields a larger number of hexes in the main combat area (106 hex frontage from Rostov to Leningrad versus 87 in WitE).

Advanced Terrain/Road rules – Road quality in every hex combines with terrain to generate much more realistic impacts of terrain on movement, combat and supplies.

Administrative Movement – Accounts for ability to move rapidly in friendly territory, especially where there are better roads.

Ability to stack additional units into urban and port hexes

War In The East 2 also receives improvements to Air supports. Air Combat and support is more realistic, and airbases will now exist on the map. Many aerial actions will now take place in a separate Air Phase. Advanced Air Mode allows precise control of the entire Air War, with the steam page saying it is the “equivalent to a game within a game.”

A new in-game encyclopedia will also detail units and weapons of the Eastern Front of WW2.

