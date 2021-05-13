Microsoft has announced that it will be celebrating 20 years of Xbox, gaming and the anniversary of Halo until November.

Starting today (May 13) through to November 15, Microsoft plans to celebrate with fans as the 20th-anniversary approaches.

The Xbox Gear Shop has been updated and features the first wave of official 20th-anniversary merchandise along with a range of themed wallpaper that players can download for free.

Players can also register for the Xbox Fanfest to participate in the celebration, which will include activities, FanFest gear, and a digital experience.

Xbox Series X|S owners will be able to personalise their console profile with a brand new dynamic background called “The Original”.

Further, at 7pm BST today (May 13), fans can tune into the official Xbox Twitch stream, which will kick off the celebration with a let’s play of Halo: Combat Evolved.

More announcements throughout the year are set to be revealed as November 15 draws closer.

The next game in the Halo franchise, Halo Infinite, is set to launch later this year after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

343 Industries‘ studio head Chris Lee said: “The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect.”

Elsewhere, Scarlet Nexus is getting a demo on Xbox consoles first.