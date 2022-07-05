Xbox 360 titles no longer included in Games for Gold from October

The Xbox Games with Gold service will no longer be offering Xbox 360 games starting in October.

Games with Gold is a service available to subscribers of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It’s essentially a few freely downloadable games that Microsoft chooses every month. The Xbox 360 games which are offered every month are compatible with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

However, Microsoft has now begun circulating an email to Games with Gold subscribers stating they have reached their capacity for bringing Xbox 360 games to the service. After making 76 Xbox 360 games backwards compatible with newer consoles last year, Microsoft stated that this would be the final wave of new additions “due to licensing, legal and technical constraints” (via The Verge).

Considering this, it makes sense that Microsoft has run out of Xbox 360 games to include with Games for Gold. Any Xbox 360 games that have been previously claimed will still be available to download.

“We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalogue; however, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month. This will not impact any Xbox 360 games that you downloaded before October 2022. Any Xbox 360 titles that you redeem via Games with Gold before that time are yours to keep on your Xbox account, regardless of whether you continue your subscription (via Eurogamer)”

The Games for Gold offerings for July include Beasts of Maravilla Island, Relicta, Thrillville: Off the Rails and Torchlight 2. The latter two of these games were originally Xbox 360 titles.

