Xbox adds touch control to 9 new titles including ‘Stardew Valley’

Xbox has added touch controls to 9 new titles, meaning they can be played on mobile without the need for additional controllers.

Announced yesterday( January 18) the new additions will be available to Ultimate Members only.

The updated titles available to play are:

Anvil

Archvale

Exo One

The Forgotten City

Nobody Saves the World

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Stardew Valley

Unpacking

While Death’s Door will be made available tomorrow (January 20)

Xbox Touch Controls allows players to play over 100 touch-enabled games with cloud gaming on the Xbox app for Windows PCs, Xbox Game Pass mobile app on Android devices, or Xbox.com/play on your Windows PCs and Apple phones & tablets, no controller needed.

Alongside the news of these new titles, it was revealed yesterday that a new batch of games are coming to Xbox’s Game Pass including Hitman Trilogy and Rainbow Six Siege.

Following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft’s chairman and CEO Satya Nadella spoke on a call and he made it clear that Activision Blizzard games both past and present would be coming to Game Pass on all platforms.

“We will bring as many Activision Blizzard games as we can to our Game Pass subscription service across the PC, console, and mobile,” said Nadella. “Including both new games, as well as games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog offering even better value and more choice for our gamers.”

Nadella also mentioned how bringing Activision Blizzard under Microsoft would increase the choices on mobile and via the cloud: “When we look ahead and consider new possibilities like offering Overwatch or Diablo via streaming to anyone with a phone as part of Xbox Game Pass, you start to understand how exciting this acquisition will be.”

Currently, Game Pass has over 25million subscribers.

It’s also been reported that Xbox head Phil Spencer has responded to rumours of Sony launching an Xbox Game Pass rival for the PlayStation.

Spencer said that “the right answer is allowing your customers to play the games they wanna play, where they wanna play them, and giving them choice about how they build their library, and being transparent with them about what our plans are in terms of our PC initiatives and our cross-gen initiatives and other things.”