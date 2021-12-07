Xbox boss Phil Spencer has “zero energy” for console wars

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has talked about his attitude towards console wars, and why relevant thoughts aren’t good for the games industry.

This comes from the most recent issue of Edge Magazine (thanks VGC), where Spencer was asked if the gaming giant is still part of the old console wars.

“I spend zero energy on ‘how do I make other gaming platforms smaller so that Xbox gets bigger’, I’m more interested in the growing pie of gaming than I am our slice of the pie-eating into someone else’s,” explained Phil Spencer.

Advertisement

“And it’s why we focus on things like cross-play and cross-saves. I think about these scenarios of why you and I maybe can’t play a game together, and it shouldn’t be because of the console you bought versus the console I bought.

“That doesn’t help the industry grow, when we put artificial barriers up on those things,” Spencer added. “Whether that means we’re doing something different than the other guys, you’d have to ask them.

“But I’d say for us, it’s not about somebody else getting smaller so that we get bigger,” he concluded.

Spencer has been in the news a lot recently, as he claimed that modern-day Xbox could have held onto Halo creator Bungie, and that “legal emulation” of older games should be a core concern for the entire industry.

The Xbox head also talked about NFTs as well: “What I’d say today on NFT, all up, is I think there’s a lot of speculation and experimentation that’s happening, and that some of the creative that I see today feels more exploitive than about entertainment.”

Advertisement

In other news, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release in January 2022 for PS5 and sometime in 2022 for PC.