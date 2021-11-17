Xbox Cloud Gaming officially launches on consoles

Xbox Cloud Gaming has launched on consoles and is available right now for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Announced over at the Xbox official blog, Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available across

“Today you can play Game Pass games from the cloud on your Xbox console,” it revealed. “We’re excited that Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.”

Advertisement

Xbox Cloud Gaming was unveiled earlier this year and has been slated for a console release for some time. The Xbox Cloud Gaming service allows players to stream more than 100 Xbox games direct from the cloud. That obviously has a number of advantages:

Jump into games quickly before installation

Save hard drive space for the games you plan to play again and again.

Join your friends’ gaming session for games you haven’t downloaded yet.

Play select games currently only playable on gen 9 consoles (such as Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker).

The update arrives on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, allowing players to jump straight into its catalogue of games without installing them.

“You can discover and try lots of different titles quickly right from the cloud,” it’s explained, “until you land on the one you may want to also install, which is still the flagship experience for Xbox consoles.”

There are also plans to expand Xbox Cloud Gaming’s library, with Microsoft Flight Simulator heading to the service sometime in 2022. Additional games have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Yakuza studio Ryu Ga Gotoku is working on a new franchise alongside the upcoming Yakuza sequel.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the Xbox November Update brings stability to FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042 and more.