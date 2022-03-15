Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS is now “smoother and more responsive”

Microsoft has announced that “major performance improvements” have been made to all supported iPhone and iPad devices for its cloud gaming service.

Nicole Hilber and Akshar Pandia, product managers at Xbox, published a blog on the official Xbox site announcing the update. According to the pair, the update will result in “a smoother and more responsive gameplay experience”.

It makes sense for Microsoft to improve this service, as the company also released some positive information about how things have been going with the service. Xbox says it has seen a significant increase in positive player feedback since making the service better, and that there has been higher engagement, with 35 per cent longer play times after these improvements.

Advertisement

While there’s an Android App for Xbox Cloud Gaming, it’s a little more complicated on iOS. On iPhone or iPad you’ll need to open up a Safari browser tab and head to Xbox.com/play, whereby you can hit the share button and “add to home screen”. It’ll look like an app from then on, but essentially it’s all running in the browser.

Xbox Cloud Gaming service lets you run games without downloading them. You can just pick a game from your library and it’ll run on Microsoft’s dedicated Xbox servers. If you want, you can add your headphones to the mix, and play using a controller. It launched in beta and took a while to come to iOS, but Xbox still wants to hear what people think, asking users “to leave feedback, while in-game, locate the three dots (‘…’) on the top left and press ‘Feedback’.”

Back in November the service launched on consoles, meaning that if you don’t yet own an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, you could use Xbox Cloud Gaming on your previous generation console and enjoy exclusive new-generation titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Medium, or The Riftbreaker.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, thousands of Minecraft fans are joining forces to create a life-sized New York in the game, which focuses on the exterior buildings, but some people are even travelling there in person to take pictures for accuracy’s sake.