Xbox exclusive ‘The Medium’ has been rated for the PS5 by the ESRB

Bloober Team‘s third-person horror game The Medium is getting a PlayStation 5 release.

The game has been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, as first reported by Gematsu.

The Medium initially launched on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and was made available for Xbox Series consoles digitally, and via its Game Pass service. It has been exclusive to PC and XBox, but the recent rating points towards a previously promised physical release.

The game performed well on release, with Bloober Team telling Polish publication Money.pl (via Gamespot) that it sold enough copies of the game to recoup costs for both development and promotion. “Sales of the game The Medium have reached a level that covered the costs of production and marketing of the game,” Bloober Team said, although no further details were revealed.

It was revealed shortly after the release of The Medium that Bloober Team had filed for a patent on its “method simultaneous playing in single-player video games” meaning that the game’s key feature is unlikely to turn up in any other titles.

In a three-star review from NME’s Tom Regan, The Medium was praised its technical ability, specifically in how it showed off both the spirit and real world simultaneously through split screen. However, he also noted that the game is “disappointingly light on real scares” and that its repetitive puzzle system grows old quickly.

