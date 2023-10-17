Xbox Game Pass gets ‘Dead Space’ and ‘Cities: Skylines 2’ this month

Subscribers of Xbox Game Pass will receive F1 Manager 2023, Cities: Skylines 2, Dead Space and more over the course of the next two weeks.

In a post to Xbox Wire, Xbox Game Pass community lead Megan Spurr reminded players that Gunfire Reborn, Kill It With Fire, Persona 5 Royal, Signalis and Solasta Crown Of The Magister will leave the subscription service across cloud, console and PC plans on October 31.

However, these titles are purchasable with a 20 per cent discount through membership to Xbox Game Pass, meaning that players do not have to bid farewell to their progress in these games.

Regarding for the new lot of titles, Like A Dragon: Ishin is playable today (October 17). In NME‘s review of the game, the historical spin-off earned praise for its bustling set pieces as well as its enthralling story, balanced with the series’ penchant for some silliness.

“Whether you’re looking for a gritty tale of revenge or just want to knock back sake and belt your heart out at karaoke, Kyo has it all – and it’s bloody wonderful,” said Andy Brown.

Arriving on October 19, F1 Manager 2023 offers fans of the sport the opportunity to manage teams like Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes to victory.

Then, Cities: Skylines 2 will be available through PC Game Pass on October 24. Originally, the intention was that the game would also be added to Xbox Game Pass at the same time.

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive instead decided to delay both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game in the interest of quality.

A few days ahead of Halloween, Dead Space will come to the subscription service on cloud, console and PC on October 26.

However, this is only playable for those who pay for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which bundles a selection of Electronic Arts titles in with bonuses like exclusive discounts and in-game content.

Also arriving on October 26 are Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery and Mineko’s Night Market. Last but by no means least, Headbangers: Rhythm Royale and Jusant will become available through cloud, console and PC on October 31.

In other gaming news, it was announced that Cities: Skylines 2 will not use Steam Workshop to support its mods in order that the PC and console players are on a level playing field.