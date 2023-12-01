Xbox Game Pass might be coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch

Xbox has reiterated its strategy to bring Xbox Game Pass to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in the near future.

Per Gamespot, Xbox CFO Tim Stuart stated during a financial report that the plan is still to get Xbox Game Pass available on “every screen that can play games.”

“It’s a bit of a change of strategy. Not announcing anything broadly here, but our mission is to bring our first-party experience [and] our subscription services to every screen that can play games,” Stuart said during the report.

Advertisement

“That means smart TVs, that means mobile devices, that means what we would have thought of as competitors in the past like PlayStation and Nintendo.”

Stuart also speaks about how the recent acquisition of Activision-Blizzard contributes to this.

“At the highest levels, you go from what was a lower margin third-party entity that we sold on our store to a high margin first-party business, so when you think about the Xbox component of Call of Duty, you go from that low margin business to a high margin business,” Stuart explained. “Then what you do is you also expand and say, we’re now driving high margin sales on PlayStation, on Nintendo.”

This isn’t the first time that Xbox has alluded to its desire to put Xbox Game Pass on new systems. In 2019, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that he’d like to “take Game Pass everywhere” when asked by Giant Bomb whether it would like to bring Xbox titles to the Nintendo Switch.

“I love the role that Nintendo plays in the industry….. but that platform is different enough from an Xbox platform that it’s not trivial for us just to say ‘Ok, all those games would run there.'”

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received a massive 30GB update that gives the game a brand new epilogue and two new difficulty modes.