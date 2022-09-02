Xbox Game Pass officially announces Friends & Family plan

Microsoft has officially confirmed the Xbox Game Pass Family & Friends plan, which will allow up to five people to share a subscription.

Trialled earlier this year for Xbox Insiders, the Friends & Family plan is now available for all players in Ireland and Columbia.

According to the FAQ page about the service on the Xbox support page, Friends & Family allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to share their subscription with up to four other players.

“With the Friends & Family plan, all five members enjoy the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate, with their own unique access to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits, regardless of what device they play on,” an Xbox statement reads, though all players need to live in the same country.

“All the people you invite can play at the same time – you can even play together in the same game. Plus, you can include friends and family outside your household.”

However, this will cost more. Currently, an Ultimate Game Pass subscription costs €12.99 (£11.25) a month, while Friends & Family Plan will cost players €21.99 (£19). Existing Ultimate Game Pass members can trade in their existing subscription at a rate of one month for 18 days of Friends & Family.

Players can only be part of one Friends & Family plan at a time, and the primary account can invite a maximum of eight people per year. Invited players can only join up to two groups a year.

Microsoft has yet to confirm when the plan will roll out to the rest of the world, saying “future countries might be added in the next months.”

