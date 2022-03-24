Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers three free months of Marvel Unlimited

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets even bigger with the addition of a three-month pass for Marvel Unlimited, granting access to thousands of comics.

Marvel Unlimited is a subscription service that offers access to over 29,000 comics from the Marvel universe. A new partnership was announced in a YouTube video that will allow fans subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to access the service for three months.

The trailer features animated panels from comics, alongside gameplay clips from Marvel’s Avengers, which is also included in Xbox Game Pass. Marvel Unlimited usually costs £9 per month, so three months for free is a pretty good deal.

During GDC 2022, Microsoft revealed some statistics surrounding Xbox Game Pass. The numbers suggest that players who use the service will typically try 40 per cent more games than those who aren’t subscribed. Those users will then spend 50 per cent more on content such as add-ons and in-game purchases.

One image said that “independent developers have seen triple-digit growth for their pay-to-play titles when comparing to prior of the launch of Game Pass.” This suggests that players who use the service are more likely to engage with indie titles that they may not have paid for otherwise, allowing independent developers to grow through the service.

Microsoft also recently announced the games that would be coming to the service in March. These include Crusader Kings 3, Shredders, and Weird West. Weird West launches on March 31 and will be a day one Xbox Game Pass title. The game will be available on PC, Cloud, and Console Game Pass.

