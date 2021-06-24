Xbox head Phil Spencer says he wants to revisit the ‘Killer Instinct’ series

Xbox head Phil Spencer has revealed that he wants his team to look at reviving the fighting video game series Killer Instinct in the future.

During an appearance on episode 280 of the Dropped Frames podcast, Spencer shared how he and his team view the Killer Instinct franchise. He noted that he and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty often discuss the series and where they could potentially take the series.

“There are so many good games in our catalogue that we’d love to visit,” Spencer said. “I will just say, Matt and I have discussed many times ‘KI’ and where we would like to go with it and it’s not out of our minds that – it might be out of our minds – but it’s in our hearts and in our minds that we want to continue to do something with ‘KI’.”

Advertisement

“It’s about finding the right team and the right opportunity,” Spencer added, “but it is not due to any kind of lack of desire on our part that we’re not doing more with ‘KI’ because we love the franchise and the community response.”

Killer Instinct is a fighting video game series that was launched in 1994 in the style of SNK titles such as World Heroes and Fatal Fury. The franchise was relaunched in 2013 as a free-to-play game for the Xbox One, and was later released on PC in 2016.

In other gaming news, Call Of Duty: Mobile developer TiMi formed a “strategic partnership” with tech giant Microsoft earlier this year in order to “jointly create excellent game content and bring a brand-new game sensory experience to the majority of players”. The company also noted that the content being worked on by TiMi with Xbox Game Studios will officially be revealed this year.