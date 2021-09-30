Xbox head Phil Spencer says there will “definitely” be console shortages in 2022

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has shared that due to multiple factors, console shortages will “definitely” continue through into 2022.

Speaking to The Wrap (and spotted by VGC), Phil Spencer has said that console shortages will continue through the rest of 2021 and into 2022. On the topic of shortages, Spencer said “regretfully it’s going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year”.

Although a global chip shortage has had an impact on both Xbox and PlayStation production, Spencer feels “it’s probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem” and identifies “multiple kind of pinch points” in the process of creating and shipping consoles right now.

Spencer added that “the thing that’s most disappointing is just the fan disappointment”, elaborating:

“People really want this new generation of consoles – they’re good consoles, both from us and the other platform holders – and they want the new functionality. We’re working hard to bring them to market but it’s going to be a challenge that we’ll work through for quite a while.”

Similarly, earlier in the week AMD CEO Lisa Su warned that chip supply would remain “likely tight” through the first half of next year. Acknowledging a “new level” of demand, Su feels that the situation should improve in the latter half of 2022.

Outside of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, PC users are also having a tough time finding graphics cards, which have also been heavily impacted by chip shortages and massive demand. Earlier in September, signs in the German GPU market suggested that finding a graphics card was about to get even harder.

