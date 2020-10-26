Xbox head Phil Spencer has said he is “open” to Game Pass operating on both PlayStation and Nintendo based hardware.

In an interview with GameReactor, Spencer spoke about the company’s future with Xbox Game Pass, the acquisition of Bethesda, and the idea of exclusivity on future games. When asked about the possibility of Game Pass coming to PlayStation and Nintendo owned systems, Spencer did not rule out the possibility.

In response to question, Spencer iterated his the company’s main priority is “reaching more players”, and that the service “will come to iOS at some point”. At the moment, the primary focus is “working on some of [the] technology on PC for larger screens in terms of streaming, and getting to iOS”, however, once completed, the company will “look at what the other options are”.

Advertisement

He added that “there’s a lot of discussions” the company would have in moving Xbox Game Pass to new devices, and it would “prioritize it based on where we would find the most new players”. Spencer finished by stating that he loves the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, and while he’s not sure they are “the next big set of users”, he is “open to those discussions.”

During the interview, Spencer also spoke about the release of certain first-party games on the Nintendo Switch, such as the recently release Ori And The Will Of The Wisps. Spencer described decisions such as these as “little anomalies every so often” due to “relationships and certain developers that want to do certain things”. However, he reinforced the commitment to Xbox systems and PC, and building a sense of expectation for the player base that first-party games will always be released on those systems.

In terms of the content coming to Xbox Game Pass, Spencer also delved into what the company hopes to achieve for the future. Plans for more family friendly content are one of the main focuses, and when looking for future acquisitions, the company is looking for “teams that can build new franchises, [and] tell new stories.”

Spencer finished by revealing a tease of the two most exciting unannounced projects he is most looking forward to. The first is by developer Complusion, the team behind We Happy Few. Spencer didn’t reveal much, but explained that he “love[s] their ability to create new worlds and unique settings”. Additionally, he also commented on the new developer, The Initiative’s work, describing what he has played as “amazing”.

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass is set to add a massive new perk next month (November 12) in the form of EA Play. Members will now be granted access to a library of EA titles, included in their subscription price.