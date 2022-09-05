Xbox head wants to showcase ‘Fable’ but Playground Games refuses until its ready

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty wants to show off Playground Games‘ Fable, but the developer has refused and wants it to be ready first.

During Pax West 2022, Booty touched on the upcoming fantasy role-playing game and said that he asks Playground to share the game with fans every time he sees it, but the team refuses (via IGN).

“Part of my job is giving air cover to the team,” Booty explained. “They don’t want to show stuff early before it’s ready to go, but if there’s one game where that’s kind of flipped around, where every time I see something I say, ‘We should show this’, it’s Fable. Because there’s a lot of cool stuff.”

Booty added that “the team has made it very clear that I am not going to be able to show anything until it’s ready.”

The head of Xbox Game Studios said giving Fable to Playground – who is best known for Forza Horizon – was “a bit of a head scratcher” but the studio has “proven they get it.” Booty also added that the developer is “bringing the same craft and dedication that they brought to Forza Horizon.”

Fable was announced back in 2020 with a cinematic trailer, and will be coming to Xbox Series X and PC. It’s unknown at this time if the game will be a sequel to the original trilogy or a new story. However, we do know that the game will be a single-player experience, not an MMO (massively multiplayer online game).

The last main game in the series that was released was Fable 3, which came out in 2010 for the Xbox 360.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Anna Megill had joined the project as a lead writer on Fable. Megill is best known for being a writer on Dishonored and Guild Wars 2.

In other news, Matt Booty has shared that the upcoming reboot of Perfect Dark is being done “very carefully” so that it works for modern-day audiences.