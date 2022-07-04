Xbox hopes to reach 3billion players with new Samsung collaboration

Xbox has said that it hopes to expand its player base to 3billion players worldwide with its new Samsung collaboration.

The collaboration, which was announced last month and was released to the public on June 30, brings the Xbox app to 2022 Samsung Smart TVs and allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members easy and instant access to over 100 high-quality games, including Xbox Game Studios titles on the same day they release.

Speaking in a new interview with NME, Gus Grimaldi, head of product Europe at Samsung Electronics, and Pav Bhardwaj, senior global product manager at Xbox Game Pass discussed the new partnership, explaining how they hope it will boost Xbox’s player base.

“We’ve said for a while we wanted to reach 3billion gamers around the world and I think Xbox Game Pass and Cloud gaming really, really kind of opens that up,” said Bhardwaj.

“[It] allows people to play the games on multiple devices with a community of millions of people around the world and it also increases the availability of the product in countries where maybe you haven’t been able to previously afford to play or access Xbox in that region.

“It really does kind of open up the choice and the accessibility of Xbox Game Pass.”

During the interview, the quality of the service on Samsung Smart TVs was also discussed. Bhardwaj touched on how the team were “very conscious about making sure that the latency was as low as possible” for gamers.

“We’ve set such a high benchmark with Xbox consoles and with PC game pass and PC experience,” he said, “We needed to make sure that every device that we go onto with Game Pass was really high quality. And so, working with Samsung over the two years, I wouldn’t say it was a challenge but the quality level was really important to us.”

