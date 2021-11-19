Xbox is “evaluating all aspects” of its relationship with Activision Blizzard

Xbox head Phil Spencer has reportedly sent out a staff-wide email stating that Microsoft will be “evaluating all aspects” of its relationship with Activision Blizzard, in the wake of major sexual misconduct allegations.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Spencer has sent an email stating that he is “evaluating all aspects” of Microsoft’s relationship with Activision Blizzard, and has clarified that the company is already “making ongoing proactive adjustments”.

Spencer added that he is “disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions” at Activision Blizzard, which faces allegations of sexual misconduct. This week, it was further alleged that CEO Bobby Kotick has known of sexual misconduct within the company since 2018.

In a statement provided to PC Gamer, Spencer shared the following:

“I personally have strong values for a welcoming and inclusive environment for all of our employees at Xbox. This is not a destination but a journey that we will always be on. The leadership at Xbox and Microsoft stand by our teams and support them in building a safer environment for all.”

In response to Spencer’s reported email, an Activision Blizzard spokesperson told PC Gamer that the company respected the “feedback” of its partners, adding that it is currently “engaging with them further”.

“We have detailed important changes we have implemented in recent weeks, and we will continue to do so. We are committed to the work of ensuring our culture and workplace are safe, diverse, and inclusive. We know it will take time, but we will not stop until we have the best workplace for our team.”

In other news, Activision Blizzard stock has been plummeting since allegations against Bobby Kotick were published this week.