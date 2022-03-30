Xbox Live Games with Gold for April include ‘Hue’ and ‘Another Sight’

April’s Xbox Live Games with Gold have been announced, and there will be two modern titles – along with two Xbox 360 games – on offer.

First up is Another Sight and Outpost Kaloki X, which will both be available for Xbox Live members from April 1. Another Sight is going to be part of the service for the whole of the month, right up until April 30, and is a steampunk fantasy platform game.

Outpost Kaloki X was originally available on Xbox 360 and PC back in September 2004, and is a city building title. The twist here is that it’s set in space, so you have to keep aliens happy instead of humans. While Outpost Kaloki X comes to Games with Gold on April 1, it will leave on April 15.

The headliner for April’s month of Games with Gold is probably Hue, however. A stylish and colourful platform game originally released in August 2016, it’ll be available from April 16 to May 15.

The same dates apply to Xbox 360 title, MX vs ATV Alive, the 2011 off-road racer from the original incarnation of publisher THQ.

As long as you download the games during their period of availability, they will be yours to keep, so even if you aren’t ready to play them right away, it’s best to get them in your library for later.

The team at Xbox will likely announce a raft of Game Pass titles for April soon as well, and Weird West will be a day one release for the service on PC, Cloud, and Console on March 31. April isn’t quite as stacked for game releases as recent months have been, so it’ll be interesting to see which new games come to the service then.

In other news, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been delayed to spring 2023. It was originally planned for this year, but the team needs more time and is “continuing to work diligently”.