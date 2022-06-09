Xbox plans to release five or more exclusives next fiscal year

Xbox has said it plans to release at least five major exclusive games in the next fiscal year, in an effort to meet or exceed its exclusives from last year.

In a series of statements to the press this week (via WindowsCentral), Xbox said it wants to “meet or exceed” the number of exclusives it launches in the next year.

“Last fiscal we launched 5 new games across console, PC, and cloud. We are on track to meet or exceed that amount in the next fiscal.”

Last year Xbox launched Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Age Of Empires 4. One of the titles for this next year is more than likely Starfield, whilst Redfall, Avowed and a few others are likely to make the publisher’s list of five or more as well.

More news on Xbox and Bethesda’s lineup for the next twelve months and beyond can be expected at Sunday’s showcase. Airing on June 12, the showcase will apparently have a “diverse lineup” of “amazing games” from a number of studios. It’s likely that some games from studio partners, on top of exclusives, will be both announced or followed up on during the presentation.

If you want to keep up with the ongoing Summer Of Gaming this year, be sure to click here to see every major announcement as it happens. Summer Game Fest airs later today (June 9), and you can find out when, where and how to watch it right here.

