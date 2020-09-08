Xbox Series S gets confirmed November release date

Following the Xbox Series S being officially announced, Microsoft has revealed the release date and outlined the console’s specifications.

The Xbox Series S – which is intended to be less powerful and cheaper than the Xbox Series X – will launch on November 10 and retail at £249GBP/$299USD. No word has been mentioned on whether this will be the same date for the Xbox Series X

Alongside the announcement was a new trailer which showed off the design and reiterated previously revealed facts that the system contains next-gen performance. The most notable feature is how the system is completely digital, compared to the Xbox Series X which comes packed with a disc drive. It’s also the smallest Xbox to date and is said to be 60 percent smaller than the Xbox One X.

Delving into more specifics, the Xbox Series S Video highlights the downgraded specs in the more affordable console. The system is capable of a native 1440P display and allows up to 120 frames per second in applicable games. It will also be able to play titles upscaled to 4K, whilst also allowing 4K media streaming playback. This is compared to the Xbox Series X which can play content up to an 8K resolution.

Many of the Xbox Series X features will be utilised as well, including Direct X raytracing, variable-rate shading, variable refresh rate and ultra-low latency.

As for memory space, it’s said that the system will come packed with a custom 512GB SSD, allowing super-fast load times for games installed onto the storage. By comparison, the Xbox Series X has been revealed to pack a 1TB SSD.

Check out the full trailer below:

Microsoft announced the Xbox Series S after weeks of various leaks culminated in a full reveal of its design and price.

Recently, the company was asked about next-gen pricing and when customers can expect to find out the information. At the time, Microsoft responded by stating: “We’ll let you all know when we’re ready”.

Sony is is still yet to announce any of its pre-order information for the PS5. However, the company has opened up the ability to register interest in the upcoming console.