Xbox Series S referenced again through Game Pass trial card

Microsoft is still yet to confirm the existence of the Xbox Series S, however the console’s name has appeared through another company product.

The Xbox Series S is intended to be a scaled back version of the Xbox Series X, lacking the power at a suspected lower price tag. Last month (August), the console name appeared through leaked images of an Xbox Series X controller. The packaging included a list of compatible consoles – the Xbox Series X being one of them.

Now, the console has appeared again, this time within a current controller box. Each new controller comes packed with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial code and reportedly has the Xbox Series S as a compatible system listed on the back.

Advertisement

The information was spotted by Twitter user BraviaryBrendan, who stated he purchased the controller directly from the Microsoft store. The pamphlet references all the compatible consoles with Xbox Series X|S being the first one.

Check out the tweet below:

I got a new controller for my Xbox since mine was broken. Interestingly enough, the Game Pass Ultimate trial code sheet mentions the unannounced @Xbox Series S. It’s definitely a thing. pic.twitter.com/GX1rOYG5g7 — Brendan (@BraviaryBrendan) August 31, 2020

The Xbox Series S has long rumoured to be in development under the codename Project Lockhart. Back in June, patch notes for Microsoft’s Game Development Kit referenced both the Xbox Series X and Project Lockhart, further giving the theories credibility.

Eurogamer originally reported that Microsoft intended to close August with the Xbox Series S reveal, however the company did not showcase the console.