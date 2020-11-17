Xbox Series X will be in limited supply until at least April 2021

Microsoft says it expects the supply shortage for the Xbox Series X|S to continue into the new year.

This is according to Xbox CFO Tim Stuart, who said during his appearance at the virtual Jefferies Interactive Entertainment conference that “we’ll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft’s Q3, calendar Q1”, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

While retailers will likely have sporadic shipments of fresh stock over the coming months, full availability of the consoles will be sparse until at least April 2021. “And then when we get to [Microsoft’s Q4], all of our supply chain continuing to go full speed heading into kind of the pre-summer months,” Stuart added.

Stuart also noted that he expects the “demand profile [to] start to be met” once the holiday season is truly over. “We’ll have supply cranking over the next, what, four, five, six months, and that’s when I expect to see really that demand profile start to be met, which will be really, really great,” he said.

At the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment conference, the exec also said that Microsoft will reveal the prices of its next-gen first-party games “in due time”, while noting that development costs for video games have grown exponentially over the past generation of consoles.

The Xbox Series X|S’s release in the UK was Microsoft’s best-ever for a console launch. The next-gen system moved a total of 155,000 units in its first two days of sales, beating out the Xbox One’s two-day opening figure of 150,000 in 2013.

However, it’s also unlikely that Microsoft will ever release the official sales figures for its new consoles. Last week, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said that the company has no intention of publicly disclosing the sales figures of its newly released consoles, as he does not want sales figures to be his team’s focus.