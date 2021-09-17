Xbox Series X|S could be getting a cheaper storage expansion card soon

A new Seagate storage card could be coming for Xbox Series X|S offering smaller storage capacity at a more affordable price.

According to French website Xbox Squad (thanks, VGC), a new 500GB version of the expansion card is reportedly being sold to suppliers for €125.71 (£107.22) before tax. The site suggests the retail price could be between €149-169 (£127-£144).

The site also claimed to have seen a screenshot of an internal listing from French retailer Micromania, listing the 500GB card for €154.99 (£132) with a release date of November 14.

If true, then this would prove to be a more affordable alternative to expanding the Xbox Series X|S storage compared to the US$220 / £220 price tag for the current 1TB card made. Storage cards manufactured by official partner Seagate are the only way to expand Xbox Series X|S storage capacity.

While it is possible save and run backwards compatible Xbox One and Xbox 360 games from an external HDD or SSD drive, it’s not possible to run Series X|S games as their read/write speeds are slower than the console’s internal SSD, although it is possible to save these games in cold storage.

A Chinese modder has however claimed that it is possible convert non-proprietary SSDs into an external Xbox Series X|S expansion card (thanks again, VGC).

This weekend, Xbox players have the chance to play three games for free until Sunday, September 19. Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to play Hunt: Showdown, Judgment, and Blood Bowl 2 for free, with discounts also offered for those who wish to buy any of them.

The promotion is also ahead of the release of Lost Judgment next week (September 24, or September 21 for early access), which NME’s four-star review said “sets a very high bar for open-world storytelling”.