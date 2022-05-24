Xbox store accidentally confirms ‘Destroy All Humans!’ expansion

The Xbox store has accidentally confirmed the existence of a Destroy All Humans! expansion

The sales page, which has now been taken down, revealed the “standalone DLC” for the Destroy All Humans! remake was called Clone Carnage and would allow multiplayer modes.

As reported by Eurogamer, the page also revealed that Clone Carnage would feature six new maps for players to explore alongside four new modes – Rampage, Armageddon, Race and Abduction

Advertisement

It was also stated that Clone Carnage will support up to four-player multiplayer, or a local two-player multiplayer option with split-screen gameplay. Additionally, it will support cross-gen play on Xbox consoles and have 4K Ultra HD. A release date of May 31 was also specified.

A series of screenshots have been preserved here.

Was Destroy All Humans Clone Carnage announced? pic.twitter.com/sqERW82SOo — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) May 24, 2022

In September Destroy All Humans 2! – Reprobed was announced, but no further release information has been shared since.

Destroy All Humans 2! – Reprobed is being developed by Black Forest Games, which remastered the last Destroy All Humans title in 2020. Speaking at a press event, developers Dennis Schiefer and Stefan Schmitz revealed that the team is “completely rebuilding the game from scratch in Unreal Engine 4“.

The goal of the remake is to create a better, modernised version of the original game that will “add features, improve features, [and] remove features that are not any more fun today”. While this means that several features and weapons have been changed, the developers noted that every new feature was judged a right fit for “what makes Destroy All Humans great” as Black Forest Studios wanted to preserve the “nature and soul” of the original game.

Advertisement

Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed will be set in the 1960s, taking players into five levels across the world – Bay City (San Francisco), Albion (London), Takoshima (Tokyo), Tunguska (USSR) and Solaris (the Moon). The game will also feature a co-op mode, “so you can destroy mankind together”.