Xbox to share 30 playable demos as part of their Summer Game Fest event

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be sharing 30 demos as part of its Xbox Summer Game Fest event.

Starting next week (June 21) and lasting for one week, the playable demos of unreleased indie games will be available via the Xbox dashboard. Some might be re-published to the memo channel later, but many will simply disappear at the end of the week.

“These ‘game demos’ are not the norm,” said community manager Jessica Ronnell. “Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represents an almost final to final version.”

It’s summertime and we’ve got another scorching hot line-up of game demos ready for you when our @ID_Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event kicks off next week. https://t.co/beAJYGInHs — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 16, 2022

Advertisement

“Think of these as akin to ‘show floor demos’ and not necessarily indicative of the final product,” she continued. “What that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome since you’ll have the chance to provide your feedback! You should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release.”

“The developers would love to hear what you think,” she added. “Hit them up on social media or through their websites. If you like the game – tell them! If you have constructive criticism, they would love to hear that too.”

The full list of titles will be published at some point in the next week, but a handful of titles have been confirmed including fast paced adventure game Batora: Lost Haven which sees players taking control of the “physical and mental powers of a naive and reckless girl who lost everything.” Those powers “are the only weapons to save the Earth from oblivion.”

X B O X D E M O J U N E 2 1https://t.co/UEhhXIAerJ — SeveredSteel (@SeveredSteel) June 17, 2022

There’s also psychological thriller Broken Pieces, stylish single-player FPS Severed Steel, and Tinykin, which tasks players with catching hundreds of tinykin and using their unique powers to bring Milo back to his home planet and back to normal size.”

Advertisement

Last weekend, Microsoft hosted the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, bringing with it over an hour-and-a-half of news, trailers and announcements. All the games shown are going to be available to play within the next 12 months, giving us more refined release date windows on many titles. Loads of what was shown will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass – check out the full list of announcements here.