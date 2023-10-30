Xbox will block third-party controllers to “preserve the console experience”

Microsoft will not allow players to use unauthorised third-party controllers and accessories for their Xbox from November in the interest of “performance, security, and safety”.

Windows Central reported that players have been encountering error “0x82d60002” when they attach a third-party accessory in an article from October 29.

“Using unauthorised accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorised accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023,” read the pop-up on the console. It then advised the player to return the product to the store or talk to the manufacturer.

In a statement supplied to GamesIndustry.biz, Microsoft explained that the error is in fact part of its new policy which will be rolled out worldwide from November 17.

“Microsoft and other licensed Xbox hardware partners’ accessories are designed and manufactured with quality standards for performance, security, and safety,” it said.

“Unauthorised accessories can compromise the gaming experience on Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.) Gamers may receive a pop-up warning that their accessory is unauthorised.

“Eventually, the unauthorised accessory will be blocked from use to preserve the console gaming experience. For a full list of accessories that are supported on Xbox consoles, please visit www.xbox.com/accessories.”

Sources who spoke to Windows Central suggested that through this Microsoft is attempting to make the manufacture of official third-party controllers easier.

This way, new controllers will be allowed to use wireless features that work with the Xbox, potentially by putting a security chip inside them. However, it will spell the end of those that already exist if they were not approved by Microsoft.

