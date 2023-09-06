Xbox’s next update will let players stream to Discord directly

New additions in Xbox‘s next update have been shared in a post to Xbox Wire, including direct Discord streaming, variable refresh rate improvements and more.

“We heard that you wanted more Discord features! Starting this week, you can stream gameplay directly from your Xbox to your Discord friends,” Kristen Mann, principal group product manager of Xbox Experiences, said in the announcement.

Players are able to enter voice channels in their Discord servers directly from their console as long as they’ve linked their account in the app first. Then, pressing the Xbox button on the controller will open the parties and chats part of the guide.

Once Discord and the specific server that they want to stream to is selected, Mann encouraged players to try out the new feature to show off Starfield, which is out on PC and Xbox Series X|S today (September 6).

Moving on, the update will add new options for variable refresh rate (or VRR). These are “Always On”, “Gaming Only” or “Off” in order to accommodate for when the console is being used for watching TV or films.

Pairing new accessories will be easier in the new update with a new “Connect a Device” feature found in the Xbox Accessories app. Players’ Rewards are now housed in the Rewards tab under Profile & System in the Xbox guide.

Alternatively, players can locate the catalogue on their console’s profile by scrolling to the end of the tabs where Rewards has been added.

The entirety of the update’s contents are contained in the post to Xbox Wire and these changes will be live this week.

