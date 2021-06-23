‘XCOM 2 Collection’ coming to Android in July to crush mobile players

Firaxis Games‘ turn-based tactics game XCOM 2 is coming to Android. The port is being handled by Feral Interactive, who ported the game to iOS last year.

First released on PC in 2016, followed by ports to consoles the same year, and a Nintendo Switch port in 2020, the Android version has a command interface “engineered for mobile”, including gesture controls and touchscreen commands.

XCOM 2 Collection launches on Android on July 13. It includes not only the base game, but also four DLC packs: Alien Hunters, Shen’s Last Gift, Anarchy’s Children, and Resistance Warrior Pack.

XCOM 2 Collection will cost £23.99 / US$24.99, with no in-app purchases. Pre-registration for the game is available now on the Google Play Store.

A sequel to the successful 2012 reboot, XCOM 2 is a turn-based tactics game that uses procedural generation for its environments and characters. It is known for its brutal difficulty due to its harsh but “fair” calculation of probability and how soldiers in the player’s squad can be permanently killed.

Last year, Firaxis announced XCOM: Chimera Squad, a surprise spin-off to the series, set five years after the events of XCOM 2. It released on PC in April 2020, although a new PEGI registration indicates that it may be coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

Earlier this month, a leaked list indicated that publisher 2K is reportedly releasing a turn-based Marvel game and a Borderlands spin-off, the latter which was officially revealed as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The other unannounced game however is believed to be from Firaxis, which has been described as “XCOM with Marvel heroes”.

Elsewhere, an xCloud update is now bringing 120FPS Xbox Series X streaming to some games.