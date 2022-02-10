‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ has been announced for Nintendo Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been announced with confirmation the game will launch in September for Nintendo Switch.

During the latest Nintendo Direct, and saving the announcement for last, Nintendo announced the latest game in the Monolith Soft RPG series with a 2-minute story trailer.

The trailer debuted the game’s main cast, several open-world environments, and third-person action that is so familiar to the RPG series. It will apparently tie together the futures of the worlds depicted in Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

You can check out the official trailer below:

Additionally, following the game’s reveal, Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s executive director Tetsuya Takahashi also shared a message on the new title, detailing further information that will interest fans of the series.

“We are currently making final adjustments to ensure we create the best game possible based on everything we’ve learned from the past entries in the series,” Takahashi said.

“The key visual features a broken great sword of Mechonis and the body of the Urayan Titan with a gaping wound,” the director continued. “I imagine everyone who saw the trailer was quite surprised by the final scene. What is this visual hinting at? I can’t reveal that just yet.

“What I can tell you is that this visual was conceived quite some time ago. More precisely speaking, we came up with it sometime between the end of development of Xenoblade Chronicles and the beginning of development of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. So, it’s not something we recently added to the series.”

Takahashi went on to confirm that the characters depicted in the trailer were designed by Masatsugu Saito, who also designed the characters for Xenoblade Chronicles 2, while Koichi Mugitani created some of the game’s key artwork – which has yet to be revealed- and the music was composed by Yasunori Mitsuda, Manami Kiyota, ACE (TOMOri Kudo, CHiCO), Kenji Hiramatsu and Mariam Abounnasr.

