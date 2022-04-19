‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ launch brought forward – coming to Nintendo Switch in late July

Nintendo has announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will now launch for Nintendo Switch on July 29, earlier than expected.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was announced in February and was originally scheduled for a September launch, but it looks like Nintendo has decided to bring the release forward for unconfirmed reasons.

A brand new trailer has also been revealed showcasing almost three minutes of gameplay, in-game cutscenes and story content. In the game, players will take the role of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the nations of Keves and Agnus, while six characters who originate from those nations join forces to learn the truth behind the conflict.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now arriving earlier than expected on 29/07! Watch this new trailer for a first look at the game’s dynamic battle system, new story info and more. pic.twitter.com/UM8tFQebFl — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 19, 2022

The player will also be tasked with investigating the Swordsmarch, an area of land pierced by a giant sword – which is featured in the game’s official artwork. The latest entry in the RPG series connects to the futures of the two previous mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games, and “invites players to embark on an epic adventure with ‘life’ as its central theme.”

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 features a battle system with up to seven characters, with each character specialising in a different class. For example, Noah is a Swordfighter with a move set based around close-range attacks, while Mio is a Zephyr, drawing enemy attention while evading their attacks. Progressing through the story will allow players to change their class and create a customisable party.

The game also includes a new Interlink system, where tag-team pairs, Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena, Eunie and Taion, can combine their skills into a giant called Ouroboros. Each Ouroboros has its own move set and acts as the team’s ultimate ability during a battle.

During the trailer, Nintendo also revealed a special edition of the game which will feature a copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in a box with artwork from Masatsugu Saito, a full-colour 250-page+ hardcover art book, and a steel case.

