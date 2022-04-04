xQc reports getting numerous death threats over Reddit’s ‘Place’ canvas

Twitch streamer Félix “xQc” Lengyel has said that he’s received more death threats in the month of April than he has in the last six years combined.

As reported by Dexerto, xQc, among many other Twitch streamers, has been participating in the ‘Place’ social experiment on Reddit – a community-driven project where users can get together and create pieces of artwork to display on a digital tapesty.

The social experiment is quite competitive and users can digitally paint over other peoples’ pixel artwork, while Twitch streamers – due to their big audiences – have also been taking over large sections of the tapestry by creating images relating to themselves. However, some users have been sending death threats to xQc because of his participation.

“I have gotten more death threats in an hour than I have gotten in the past six years combined from changing pixels from one colour to another on a corporate website that makes your fucking lights flash on your monitor,” xQc said during his latest stream.

“Imagine if you took this much care and this much action in your life in other things that mattered like making something of yourself rather than participating in cold, angry violence because some fucking colours changed. That is fucking illness.”

This isn’t the first time xQc has received hostile comments toward him. Back in January, a fan account of the Canadian streamer explained they – along with xQc – were receiving threats and targeted harassment because the streamer was playing “too much” Grand Theft Auto Online RP.

“We have unfortunately noted a sharp increase in hostile complaints and targeted harassment in our replies. Please remember that we are an updates account with no direct connection to xQc ourselves,” the xQcOWUpdates account holder said.

