‘Yakuza 8’ will star Ichiban as the main character

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed that Yakuza 8, the upcoming sequel to Like A Dragon, will star Ichiban Kasuga as its main character.

During an interview with Famitsu (via ryokutya) Ryu Ga Gotoku developer Masayoshi Yokoyama revealed that the upcoming sequel will take place several years after Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

“I think Yakuza 8 will be a continuation of the story some years after Yakuza 7,” he said.

“It will be Kasuga’s number one story at the time of release,” he added. “Hmm, well, yes. Yes, that’s right.”

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise – Ichiban Kasuga has been the main protagonist of the Yakuza series since Yakuza: Like A Dragon, which the upcoming sequel will likely follow up.

Although little is known about the upcoming Yakuza 8, it has previously been revealed that future games could take place outside of Japan. Kazuki Hosokawa said future games in the franchise may take characters “to new countries with new locations to explore, battles to fight, and mysteries to uncover”.

If so, this could mean If so, this could mean Yakuza 8 gets a more exotic location, but for now we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, Yokoyama confirmed that the Judgement series will continue, alongside a new franchise that is yet to be announced.

“We will also take care of the Judgement series,” he said. “We will actively challenge if we have an environment where we can make new works, not just Judgement.”

“Unreleased titles other than both series [are] in progress,” he explained. But no further details emerged about what these new titles might be.

