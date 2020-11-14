Sega and RKG Studios have announced on twitter that they are re-releasing the Yakuza themed Streets of Rage brawler, Streets of Kamurocho to Steam.

The re-release comes as part of Sega’s 60th Anniversary, and specifically a celebration of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the developers behind the Yakuza series.

The re-release will be available from Nov 13 at 5PM GMT/9AM PST until the same time on Nov 16.

Streets of Kamurocho is BACK for a limited time! Get it now for free on Steam before it’s gone again on November 16! 👊https://t.co/VaKg3318y0#GOSEGA #SEGA60th https://t.co/mLdV932Hjp — SEGA (@SEGA) November 13, 2020

The mash up of Streets of Rage 2 and Yakuza was released earlier in the year and sees series characters Kiryu and Majima turn up in pixel form as playable characters, taking to the streets to stop the violence on the streets by…beating people up. The game also supports local co-op, should you wish to take to the streets as a duo.

Sega’s 60th Anniversary has promised that each studio week will feature exclusive interviews, streams, competitions and dives into the Sega Archives for each studio. RGG have already posted an interview Like a Dragon director Ryosuke Horii.

This is a time limited release, so be sure to grab your copy from Steam, which will make a perfect chaser to Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which has been released on Xbox Series S and X, and is set for release on PS5 in early 2021.