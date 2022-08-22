‘Yakuza’ creator wants his next game to be like a Quentin Tarantino film

Toshihiro Nagoshi – the creator of the Yakuza franchise – has detailed what’s inspiring him for his next title.

Nagoshi detailed how he didn’t want his next title to stray too far from what made the Yakuza games popular whilst he was at Sega, that being the elements of violence, humour and drama (via 4Player and translated by VGC).

“Of course, I can’t reveal too much about our game yet, but I can give a rough idea: It will definitely contain violence as a game element, but I don’t want to go too much in the direction of thriller or even horror,” explained Nagoshi.

At the start of this year it was revealed that Nagoshi was setting up his own development studio, called Nagoshi Studio. Work has already started on the developer’s first game, with the studio itself a “wholly owned subsidiary” of NetEase Games.

“I want my game to be more like a Quentin Tarantino film – so there can be humour. Something that’s just intimidating or just bloody and brutal doesn’t suit my taste,” added Nagoshi in the interview. “I want a human touch, a bit of silliness and a bit of seriousness, that’s what I’m in the mood for at the moment.

“I’m not the type who can hold something like that back for long. So, you probably won’t have to wait too much longer…. Or rather: I think I will go public with it much sooner than other developers would!”

Nagoshi also detailed his plans for the new studio earlier in the year as well, and how it wants to approach making games.

“Well, when the team and I decided to start a new studio, we knew we’d be leaving the content we had previously been working on behind,” Nagoshi said. “But I also have a strong mental attitude and a lot of ideas I would like to try, which could even surpass my previous work, so I was confident that leaving the old series behind will afford the chance to try new things.”

In other news, the rumours of a Blade game from Ubisoft have been quashed, as the developer has officially denied its involvement in any such project.