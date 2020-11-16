Yakuza producer wants to make a Sonic The Hedgehog game

Yakuza producer Daisuke Sato has revealed that he would love the opportunity to work on a Sonic the Hedgehog game.

As part of Sega’s 60th anniversary celebrations, Sato was interviewed by Tojo Dojo and said he viewed Sonic as an iconic part of Sega’s brand. “When you hear Sega, you think Sonic,” Sato said, adding that he’d “like to get involved once at least.”

Despite Sonic’s status as a world famous Sega mascot, the answer is still somewhat surprising. Sega has racked up a huge roster of gaming IPs over the past few decades, and aside from sharing a parent company, there are not many similarities between Sonic and Sato’s work on Yakuza.

That might explain Sato’s comments on how he would produce said Sonic game. When pushed on his vision, Sato explained would be a departure from the Sonic as we know it. “If I were to do it, I wouldn’t do Sonic as it was. I would like to make a completely different Sonic.”

Heading into their 60th anniversary celebrations, Sega has had a mixed bag of 2020. With Ryu Ga Gotoku, they have had a successful next-gen debut through Sato’s own Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Despite having its initial trailer mocked, the Sonic The Hedgehog movie also opened to critical and commercial success, earning a sequel.

However, after struggling throughout the pandemic, Sega has also been forced to sell off the majority of its arcade business in Japan.