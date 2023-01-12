Yonaka’s Theresa Jarvis teams up with G2 Esports for new single ‘Detonate’

Esports organisation G2 Esports has released their 2023 anthem ‘Detonate’, featuring viral star Jeris Johnson and Yonaka’s Theresa Jarvis – check it out below.

The song was developed in-house by G2 and, according to the esports organisation, “further demonstrates how G2 Esports plans to expand within music, reinforcing the top tier entertainment it delivers to its 45million fans worldwide.”

“Telling powerful stories has always been at the forefront of G2’s brand ethos and ‘Detonate’ embodies G2’s relentless energy as it gears up for another entertaining and dominant year ahead,” reads a press release.

“A sonic invocation of the G2 way, ‘Detonate’ represents the company’s ambitions for the 2023 competitive season, blowing up preconceived notions of the brand while celebrating the diversity and unity of the faces behind G2.”

The video, which can be viewed above, was shot at a bowling alley in Berlin and features various G2 creators and players, all wearing the brand’s 2023 team jersey which will be debuted at the start of LEC League Of Legends new competitive season later this month.

Speaking about the track Jeris Johnson, a hardcore gamer, TikTok star and self-confessed metalhead, said: “I’ve been wanting to get my music involved in the gaming space for a while now, so when G2 first approached me about ‘Detonate’ it was an absolute no-brainer.”

“[I’ve] been a gamer my entire life and still have dreams of making the soundtrack to a game at some point in the future,” he continued. “Rock music and gaming used to be one in the same, so I saw this as an opportunity to bring rock back into gaming in a meaningful way.”

Yonaka’s Theresa Jarvis added: “It’s an honour to be part of the new G2 anthem ‘Detonate’. I love how gaming provides an outlet for people to let go and lose themselves in something just like music does. So being a part of this is important to me.”

G2 released their first single last January, with power metal track ‘Our Way’.

Yonaka are currently teasing new single ‘P.A.N.I.C’ and are set to head out on the road later this month, supporting Palaye Royale across Europe and the UK. All the details can be seen here, while tickets are available here.