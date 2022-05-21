You can now play ‘Eve Online’ on a web browser

Eve Online is now fully accessible via a web browser thanks to the new Eve Anywhere service.

The service has been open to Omega subscribers for the past several months in beta, but it is now available to Alpha players as well (via PCGamesN).

Eve Anywhere has been built in collaboration with Intel, allowing players to log in to Eve Online through any modern web browser, including Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge and play the game as you would with the dedicated client.

This potentially makes the game more accessible on devices such as Chromebooks, although players will need an internet connection of at least 25Mbps down or higher and server capacity is also currently limited.

CCP Games says that server capacity will increase over time, along with the number of countries where the Eve Anywhere service is available.

EVE Anywhere is now available for Alpha pilots! Whether you’re a miner or a fighter, you can now experience New Eden on the go – in all popular browsers – whether you’re playing on PC or tablet! #tweetfleet #EVEOnline https://t.co/rHSpODhWQI pic.twitter.com/yhUjqZKMIF — EVE Online (@EveOnline) May 19, 2022

If you’re an Alpha player, you’ll also need some PLEX (the game’s in-game currency). 24 hours of Eve Anywhere costs 30 PLEX, which works out to be around £1.20.

CCP says it uses cloud computing to make Eve Anywhere work, and that you should be able to perform any of your usual Eve tasks in the browser version.

Earlier this month, CCP also announced a surprise collaboration between Eve Online and Microsoft Excel.

The collaboration with Microsoft will come in the form of a JavaScript API that will allow players to “seamlessly export data from Eve Online” to Excel. The announcement was made at EVE Fanfest 2022, which took place in Iceland.

