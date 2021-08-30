You can now play ‘Golden Axe’ via the original ‘Doom’

Players of the original Doom can now play a first-person version of the classic Sega Mega Drive game, Golden Axe, via a mod that’s currently in development.

Developed by keen Doom modder, @BBblazkowicz, and first spotted by PCGamesN, the mod uses the latest version of GZDoom to make it all possible. Currently available in a pre-alpha build, players can try out the first level of the original Golden Axe game, Village Outskirts.

Would anyone be interested in play testing an Early Alpha Build of GOLDEN AXE DOOM? Its the first MAP "Village Outskirts"#Doom pic.twitter.com/B7ldPp5ib9 — Toilet_Wine_Connoisseur (@BBblazkowicz) August 24, 2021

As Golden Axe was a side-scrolling hack n slasher back in the day, combat remains entirely melee-focused. The Doom mod adds a few twists to the original format though to fit into the long-range shooting nature of the original game. That includes jump-attacks, alternate-fire kicks and spinning attacks too.

For the most part, though, it’s a fairly authentic mod of a familiar format, albeit one that’s much tougher than the original game.

Besides the controls being similar, the mod also has music and sound effects that are similar to Golden Axe along with some familiar sprites. Magic abilities have also been included so that players can collect potions before spawning a dragon that kills everything on screen.

For now, the mod is in a pre-alpha state but BBblazkowicz has plans for it. In tweets, he explained that he wants to add lizard mounts and more levels too. The latest update has also added a new secret area and villages to rescue. Doing so gives players a health bar in return.

The news comes not long after Doom Slayers Collection was spotted for the Nintendo Switch, which includes Doom, Doom 2, Doom 3, Doom 64, and the 2016 reboot of Doom in one package.

In other retro gaming news, a new game is coming to the Game Boy Advance after Goodboy Galaxy comfortably surpassed its funding goal on Kickstarter.