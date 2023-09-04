You can now play ‘Starfield’ as John Cena, Ryan Gosling or George Costanza

Starfield fans have started releasing a host of preset character creation mods for the game, adding everyone from Seinfeld‘s George Costanza to Ryan Gosling and Walter White.

Though Starfield doesn’t launch in full until September 6, those who bought the pricier Premium Edition have been able to play the sci-fi role-playing game (RPG) since September 1.

One of those early players includes Nexus Mods user dunce13, who took it upon themselves to mod a playable George Costanza into the game (thanks, PC Gamer).

Advertisement

Titled ‘George Costanza Preset‘, those who download the mod can choose George as their protagonist during Starfield‘s character creation menu.

“I spent the last two hours of my life painstakingly recreating George Costanza so now you don’t have to, enjoy,” wrote dunce13, who added that the mod will be updated further “as modding tools come out and allow me to get closer to an exact recreation”.

Besides its significance for Seinfeld fans, the mod also prides itself on being the “first ever character preset for Starfield“. However, a slew of famous faces have since appeared as modded character presets – including Ryan Gosling, John Cena, and Breaking Bad‘s Walter White.

While fans have already started creating the first Starfield mods, others have opted for a more musical approach to celebrate its launch. Last week, Imagine Dragons released ‘Children Of The Sky (A Starfield Song)’ ahead of the game’s early access release.

“Bethesda created iconic games we’ve been playing for most of our lives, and we’re honoured to have collaborated on this song for Starfield,” shared frontman Dan Reynolds. “The song, like the game, asks some of the most difficult questions we face as humans trying to find our place in the universe.”

Advertisement

If you’re waiting for the full launch of Starfield, here’s when it will release in your timezone on September 6.