You can now visit a branch of Greggs in ‘Far Cry 5’ for some reason

High-street bakery chain Greggs has been added into Far Cry 5 by a modder using the detailed in-game map editor.

Edinburgh-based Mojo Swoptops, a mapper who previously created a block of Scottish flats in the game, released a video showing the creation.

Despite minor discrepancies in font and shop-floor stock, the Far Cry 5 map editor has allowed for a close copy of Greggs to be inserted into Montana.

The video shows the full process of creating the Greggs storefront, using Ubisoft’s Arcade tools.

Mojo Swoptops’ channel is dedicated to these kinds of replications, some more ambitious than others. The entire Shipment map from Call Of Duty was made in the Far Cry 5 map maker, along with Animal Crossing’s Resident Services, and the Resident Evil Village graveyard.

Recently remade levels in Far Cry 5 include a selection of stages from the N64 classic Goldeneye 007. These were created by Krollywood, and took over three years to finish. Ubisoft soon removed the levels due to copyright claims from MGM.

A recent trailer from Ubisoft revealed some details about upcoming game Far Cry 6, which removes the map maker feature for the first time in the series.

The trailer reveals the motivations behind both the protagonist and antagonist’s actions during the game’s plot.

Along with the new story trailer, an upcoming DLC was revealed that would allow players to take control of major villains from the series. Vaas from Far Cry 3, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5.