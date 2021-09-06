You don’t need a powerful PC to run ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’

The new PC system requirements for the free-to-play battle royale, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, have been revealed.
It appears the updated system requirements for Bloodhunt are now available to preview on the official Steam page, and it looks like you don’t need a powerful computer to run the game (thanks, PCGamer).
Here are the system requirements for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt:
Minimum:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5-7400/AMD Ryzen 1300X or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970/Radeon RX 580 or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Additional Notes: HDD
Recommended:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or better
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 /Radeon RX Vega 64 or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Strongly Recommended
The original requirements for the game can still be found on the Wayback Machine, but it looks like several big changes have been made, including a drop in storage size.
Sharkmob changed the system requirements for its upcoming battle royale in July, meaning an SSD is now recommended to play Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.
Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is a free-to-play battle royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe and lets the players use supernatural powers, weapons and more.
Early access is planned for a September 7 release date on Steam.
In other news, codes for the upcoming game Deathloop will be available to redeem exclusively on Steam.