Young adults asked to self isolate should get free gaming, says SAGE

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has said that young adults that are made to self isolate due to coronavirus should be provided with free gaming.

A report from SAGE which focuses on the “increasing adherence to COVID-19 preventative behaviours among young people” identified that the compliance of 18-29 to social distance and stay at home is “substantially lower and declining”.

It later suggests that there is “strong motivation to adhere”, but is ultimately ignored due to a “lack of trust in government and lack of clear information.”

In order to combat this, the paper proposes several recommendations for young people asked to stay at home and isolate. One key feature is “good financial and other support”, which includes free gaming, along with free mobile data and streaming.

Other suggestions include implementations such as a change in communication strategies, or mental health and wellbeing support to be increased.

Later, it’s added that “young people are more oriented towards immediate experiences and rewards than long term consequences”, resulting in “short-term rewards for adherence”. For such behaviour, the examples of short-term rewards highlight free streaming and gaming services provided to those who are asked to isolate, along with young people being “thanked for their contribution to preventing transmission.”

It does not iterate precisely which streaming and gaming services should be made available to those who are asked to isolate.

Mental health charity Student Minds also recently shared advice for those who may be struggling with the pandemic whilst being at university.